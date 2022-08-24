Android Auto 8.0 is in distribution, but there is bad news

Only in the past few hours the release of Android Auto 8.0However, it is clear that the high expectations of this major release are not being fulfilled for the time being. Usually with every digital leap of the release fundamental changes are introduced and in fact Google expected some changes last spring, when it revealed the new version called “Coolwalk”.

during the event Google I/O 2022 There has been talk of moving to Material You, of a general redesign of the icons and spaces in order to show more elements at the same time, and above all an introduction 3 split screen layoutallowing you to continue navigating with Maps in the foreground along with the list of multimedia content being played and any interactions with the Google Assistant.