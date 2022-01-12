January 12, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Cellulari.it

Android 13, the password is a simplification: a revolution in the use of QR codes is ready

Gerald Bax January 12, 2022 3 min read

Let’s go back to the Android 13 news, this time by referring to another addition inspired by the word simplification: the easy use of QR codes

Still new to Android 13 (Unsplash)

the Android version 13 It’s still a long way off, considering that there’s not yet a beta version meant for developers. However, there is still talk about the news of the next version of Android (which may bear the name “Tiramisu”) has accelerated sharply in the past two weeks. Changes advocated online and reported by major daily newspapers will have the task of mastering many more additions Android 12, which in the meantime continues to land on new smartphones (the latest in chronological order is OnePlus 10) and existing equipment.

If we do not expect news on the aesthetic front after the entrance “material youIn the current version of the new ‘green robot’ Android 13 However, it would be appreciated for some of the improvements that seem to revolve around the word simplification. after I mentioned a feature yesterday, a new novelty has been discovered arriving with the upcoming big Android update, this time regarding QR Codes.

You may also be interested >>> Take-Two gets its hands on Zynga, the great FarmVille signature: records

Android 13 will make it easier to scan QR codes

New QR Codes in Android 13
Changes made to QR codes on Android 13 that AndroidPolice editors expected (Image by AndroidPolice)

We use it on a daily basis to show the green lane and New Android 13 He’ll want to make life easier for those who usually browse their smartphones in order to access certain services. Indeed, as expected by the editorial board Android, the next major version of the “green robot” will have a file New quick link dedicated to Scan QR CodesIt can be accessed directly from the lock screen. So it will not be necessary to open external applications (such as google lens) or your device’s camera, but simply scroll from top to bottom of the lock screen and click on the appropriate button that Google is already considering creating. The mechanism of operation is not yet clear, because it is still frivolous that must be supported by certain data, but given the correctness of the source, we are convinced that the modification will really fall into New for Android 13.

See also  Halo Infinite, the game is not all on disc and requires a download - Nerd4.life

You may also be interested >>> WhatsApp, great news for voice notes coming to Android

However, QR codes will not be the only addition to the new Android. According to information from the same source, there will also be an aesthetic and functional revamp of the user interface dedicated to the audio controls during playback: the new user interface will better manage spaces and will join another of the expected improvements supported on Android, to say change the user in a few clicks, counting Directly on a particular command from the lock screen. And for those smartphones (very few actually) with the classic physical buttons, Android 13 It will allow you to disable the Google Assistant by pressing and holding the Home button.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Unreal Engine 5 Remake Fan Made in 4 Minutes of Play

January 12, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Important new options coming soon – Nerd4.life

January 12, 2022 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Android 13, media playback transfer between devices will be easier

January 11, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Spain: Minister criticizes ‘big farms’, strong controversy – Ultima Ora

January 12, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

New Year’s model will be previewed in Taiwan

January 12, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Samuel Carniani Is Roberta Ellaria’s Choice for Men and Women / “It’s Strange…”

January 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

It sounds strange, but the cause of dry skin and itchy legs may be this unexpected habit

January 12, 2022 Karen Hines