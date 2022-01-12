Android 13, the password is a simplification: a revolution in the use of QR codes is ready

Let’s go back to the Android 13 news, this time by referring to another addition inspired by the word simplification: the easy use of QR codes

the Android version 13 It’s still a long way off, considering that there’s not yet a beta version meant for developers. However, there is still talk about the news of the next version of Android (which may bear the name “Tiramisu”) has accelerated sharply in the past two weeks. Changes advocated online and reported by major daily newspapers will have the task of mastering many more additions Android 12, which in the meantime continues to land on new smartphones (the latest in chronological order is OnePlus 10) and existing equipment.

If we do not expect news on the aesthetic front after the entrance “material youIn the current version of the new ‘green robot’ Android 13 However, it would be appreciated for some of the improvements that seem to revolve around the word simplification. after I mentioned a feature yesterday, a new novelty has been discovered arriving with the upcoming big Android update, this time regarding QR Codes.

Android 13 will make it easier to scan QR codes

We use it on a daily basis to show the green lane and New Android 13 He’ll want to make life easier for those who usually browse their smartphones in order to access certain services. Indeed, as expected by the editorial board Android, the next major version of the “green robot” will have a file New quick link dedicated to Scan QR CodesIt can be accessed directly from the lock screen. So it will not be necessary to open external applications (such as google lens) or your device’s camera, but simply scroll from top to bottom of the lock screen and click on the appropriate button that Google is already considering creating. The mechanism of operation is not yet clear, because it is still frivolous that must be supported by certain data, but given the correctness of the source, we are convinced that the modification will really fall into New for Android 13.

However, QR codes will not be the only addition to the new Android. According to information from the same source, there will also be an aesthetic and functional revamp of the user interface dedicated to the audio controls during playback: the new user interface will better manage spaces and will join another of the expected improvements supported on Android, to say change the user in a few clicks, counting Directly on a particular command from the lock screen. And for those smartphones (very few actually) with the classic physical buttons, Android 13 It will allow you to disable the Google Assistant by pressing and holding the Home button.