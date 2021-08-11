Andrew Cuomo, Governor of the United States of America, has resigned

“I love New York, I love New Yorkers, and I will not do anything to cause trouble. So, in this situation, the best thing to do is to step back and get the government back in power.” Cuomo said, holding back tears. The governor explained that the resignation would take effect in 14 days.

“Political reasons behind the allegations” “I accept full responsibility, I have slipped, and I am very familiar with my collaborators,” the New York governor said, “but I firmly believe that there are political motives behind the allegations and that New Yorkers will understand.”

Cuomo tells his daughters: “Your father did something wrong” Cuomo addressed his daughters directly: “They need to know from the bottom of my heart: I did not deliberately insult a woman or want to behave differently than I would like. Your father did something wrong. He apologized. He learned from it.”

Biden: “I respect Cuomo’s decision” “I respect the governor’s decision.” So US President Joe Biden responded harshly to reporters who asked him to comment on his resignation as governor of Cuomo.