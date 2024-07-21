Sunday, July 21, 2024
Andrea Bocelli and Giorgia sing “Vivo per lei” together for the first time on stage: the duo deserves an applause – video

By: Lorelei Reese

The evocative Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico (Pisa) hosted an unforgettable evening in honor of Andrea Bocelli’s 30-year career. For this important anniversary, the famous Tuscan tenor chose to share the stage with a parade of Italian artists and world celebrities. From Brian May, Princess of the Queen, to Elisa, from Eros Ramazzotti to Johnny Depp, from Ed Sheeran to Jon Batiste, to Russell Crowe, Placido Domingo and José Carreras. And once again: among the classical musicians, the pianist Lang Lang enchanted the audience, while Zucchero, Laura Pausini and Tiziano Ferro represented Italian music. Other celebrities such as Shania Twain, Sofia Vergara, David Foster, Christian Nodal and Sofia Carson made the evening even more special. There was no shortage of Bocelli’s children, Matteo and Virginia, and other classical music pioneers such as Aida Garifullina, Bryn Terfel and Nadine Sierra. But one of the most moving moments of the evening was Bocelli’s duet with Giorgia on the tunes of i live for herwhich moved the audience. Although the artists recorded the song in 1997 for the album romanticThey never had the chance to perform together on stage.

