Andean Tragedy, 50-Year-Old Survivors Remember The Miracle – World

Survivors and children of the victims of the tragedy of the plane carrying a Uruguayan rugby team that crashed in the Andes 50 years ago today will attend a mass in Montevideo at Stella Maris College in Montevideo. The drama, with the related miracle of a group of people surviving and being rescued several weeks later, took place on October 13, 1972, when he was aboard the Fokker with old Christian amateur rugby club members and a group of relatives and friends. I was going to Santiago de Chile for a friendly match, He was forced to make a very steep descent to an altitude of more than 4000 meters above sea level in the Andes mountain range. Of the 40 passengers and five crew members, only 16 were rescued. It also feeds on the meat of the deceased CompanionsThey were rescued only 72 days later.

In an interview with MDZ Radio in Montevideo, one of the survivors, Antonio Zerpino, confirmed, “Today we, who are still living, and the children of those who left that day, will participate in mass at Stella Maris School” we all attended. As youth.” Then he added: “We will participate in the rugby match as part of the Friendship Cup, as we do every year, in two halves of 40 minutes each.”

The 50th anniversary of the tragedy was commemorated on October 8 in the Uruguayan capital at a ceremony at the Museum of the Andes in 1972, which was also attended by Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou. For this occasion, the Uruguay Post Office presented a commemorative stamp The Central Bank of Uruguay (BCU) announced the production of 5,000 commemorative coins.