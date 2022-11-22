And hey in the name of the father: Timothy scores with the United States. He is the son of George, former Milan and President of Liberia

In the name of the father. Not everyone knows that Timothy Weah, the USA striker who scored on his debut against Wales is the son of George Weah, the memorable striker for Milan and Liberia. who is now chief. How is that possible? He said soon. Timothy Weah He certainly does not have the class of his father, who won the Ballon d’Or in 1995, but he does play for the national team. Not that in Liberia but in the United States. Because Timothy was born and raised there New Yorkthen go to fl. Train at an academy New York Red Bull He has four passports (in addition to the American passport he holds French, Jamaican and Liberian passports). in Liberia They had hoped that the president’s son would choose his father’s national team, but in the end he chose, among criticisms, the place where he was born. Choose to play with United State. He has already broken his father’s record of never participating in a World Cup And he got to Europe when he was already 22 years old. Thiem, on the other hand, got to Europe more easily, playing in France, at Lille. But his experience in France really began at the age of 14 at Paris Saint-Germain.

Timothy Weah He grew up in the youth academy of the New York Red Bulls and since 2015 he has started his career in the national youth teams of the United States. His career developed at the club level in Europe, with the move to Paris Saint-Germain and the signing of his first contract in 2017. In 2018 he made his debut in the French League, in August of the same year he went on to sign in a Super Cup match that won 4-0 over Monaco. Previously, on March 27, 2018, he made his senior national team debut with the stars and stripes. The first goal with the USA team is dated May 29 of the same year: it is a final starting point, before moving to Celtic and Lille, where he has been playing since 2019.

“I scored my first goal in the World Cup, I’m really happy, it’s an incredible feeling. It’s a shame it didn’t help us win: now, however, we have to think about the next game, we have to be focused.” The USA striker, Timothy Weah, said this to the RAI Sport microphones after the 1-1 draw with Wales.

Who is George Weah?

Georges Toulon Manneh opposite Osman Weah (Monrovia, October 1, 1966) is a former Liberian politician and footballer, with the role of striker, President of Liberia since January 22, 2018. In 1999 he was selected by the IFFHS to be African player. In 1995 he won the Ballon d’Or, FIFA World Player of the Year and African Footballer of the Year, an award he had already received in 1989. He is the only African Ballon d’Or winner and FIFA World Player not to win any UEFA club competition. The figure is in 43rd place in the special ranking of the best footballers of the 20th century published by World Soccer magazine. In 2004, he was included in the FIFA 100, a list of 125 living players drawn up by Pelé and FIFA on the occasion of the Confederation’s centenary. In 2013, defender Franco Baresi, his teammate at Milan, entered him inEleven One of the strongest players he has played with in his career. In Europe he wore the shirts of Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, MilanChelsea, Manchester City and Olympique de Marseille. Internationally, he represented the Liberian national team. He retired from competitive sport at the age of 36, in 2002. After embarking on a political career, he ran for for the post of President of the Republic in the 2005 Liberian presidential election, after being defeated in a runoff by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; He later ran in the 2011 presidential election as Winston Tubman’s vice-presidential candidate, a result that Sirleaf herself later defeated. He was elected President of Liberia in the 2017 presidential electiondefeating outgoing Vice President Joseph Boakai in a runoff.

