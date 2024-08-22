And here’s who’s going to take his place.” Voices and Totonomy

friends About to return and the list of professors for the new edition has just begun. Risking his job (apparently) Raymundo Todaro. Maria De FilippiAccording to some rumors, he already has a list of names to choose from to replace him. Perhaps the dance teacher no longer convinces the landlady after the case of the dancer Nicholas who changed the teacher and moved to the coach Emmanuel Loujust before noon. A choice that sparked debate, especially because of Todaro’s behavior.





















Full names





According to Giuseppe Candela and Dagospia, there will be something new for Amici: “The talent show created by Maria De Filippi will return to air from mid-September on Canale 5 with new students and an almost completely confirmed cast. Todaro will no longer be in the teaching group, the dancer and choreographer having held the position of dance professor from 2021 to 2024.”





But who will take his place? Among the qualified candidates according to the well-known website. Stefano Oradedancer from Dancing with the Stars, h Adriano Bettinellia former student of Amici and a professional dancer.





What Stefano Orade said





Orady, in a recent interview with The Weekly, MioHe said, ‘Will I ever make friends? Yes, and I will dance again, but I have no direct contact at the moment.

“I have to say that making friends will allow me to do my job and it will be a nice and interesting experience. I will continue to work as a dance teacher, that is my job and what I love to do. So yes I will do that.”





Last update: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 00:01







© All rights reserved