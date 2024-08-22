OffRebecca Luisetto and Barbara Todesco

The mystery of the American millionaire couple, he was stopped in Miami: he was accused of kidnapping

Coccolo del Sengio, a small village of three thousand souls, at the foot Montane of the Province of Vicenza. After months of investigations, Spanish police arrived to investigate the disappearance of 40-year-old heiress Ana Maria Henau with her passport. American But appearance Colombians. An international maneuver from the small town of Vicenza to Madrid, Miami and Belgrade.

The FBI in the Vicenza woods Throughout the day on Wednesday, agents of the Vicenza Flying Squad, the Scientific Police, supervised by a team of Madrid investigatorsFbi They explored widely Wooded areaAfter the order of Mayor Piergildo Capovilla, at the request of Vicenza Prosecutor’s Office, Old Provincial Road is closed Del Costo, it goes to Asiaco. We are tirelessly searching for Ana Maria Henao, who disappeared into thin air while in Madrid with a friend on February 2nd (investigations resume today). We are looking for the woman or Vicenza’s chief prosecutor Lino Giorgio Bruno said. Traces of ex-husband’s path.









































































































See also Megan Markle is a candidate in the 2028 US presidential election

An indication of the arrest of the ex-husband Ana Maria Henau chose Madrid to rebuild her life after a painful period Divorce lentils Husband David Nesevich is of Serbian descent. She is the heir and together with him she created another Empire With billions in profits. It would have been division of assets (at least 15 million dollars in the possession of the woman) the Economic purpose Hypothesized by Spanish investigators for possible crime. There was David Nesevich He was arrested On May 4, he landed at Miami Airport from Belgrade and was accused of involvement in convulsions and in disappearing His wife. In recent days, from the United States, he gave precise directions to find the woman and led investigators into the bush of Cocolo del Sengio. impenetrable zone.

His movements were captured by cameras It’s no longer a mystery: what you’re looking for is one BodyEven if used Bulldozers e Dogs molecule. Investigators concluded that Knezevich killed his wife last February 2, the day she disappeared. The evidence against him, highlighted by the Spanish and American media, which has been following the story for months, is overwhelming. Cameras Half of Europe and many more witnesses will confirm the presence of man in important places Vicenza. Last January 29, Knezevich rented a car in Belgrade and three days later he crossed the border of Girona and reached Madrid. The night before Ana Maria disappeared, she was allegedly robbed Darga From a car parked in the Spanish capital, then put it in a rental car. The next morning he is seen buying one Spray with water And some tape, as well as a Jacket and A casco of a motorcyclist. See also US: "We do not want military occupation of Taiwan"

Man with suitcase Over the next few hours, cameras near Ana Maria Henao’s home would have been recorded disabling a man disguised as a helmet. Video surveillance Spray and place in the woman’s house Tape A sticker on a boot. The same person was then filmed entering with one Suitcase At the heir’s house, the same luggage that he would leave in the next few minutes. As suspected, in the suitcase, he hid Body of his wife (a small girl, Ana, less than one and a half meters tall). Investigators are certain that Knezevich disposed of the woman’s remains during the return trip to Belgrade. Right in the woods Cocolo del SengioTwo kilometers from the spot where Lucia Manca’s body was found 13 years ago, 52-year-old Venezia was accidentally discovered during a running race and her husband, Renzo Tegleva, was found guilty.



Go to all Vicenza news



