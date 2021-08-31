during the outbreak over the bubbles that spread to England between 1665 and 1666, some doctors recommended it to their patients fart inside private tractor To prevent disease infection.

The amazing reasoning behind this method of prevention lay in the belief at the time that the plague was a swamp, a kind of deadly “ether” It spreads through breathing in the atmosphere. In this regard, the same doctors postulated that by diluting infected air with something equally “strong”, farts can actually Reduce the probability to get infected. So the advice was to bring foul-smelling jars to inhale if exposure to the deadly plague spores was suspected.

Although there is no data regarding the people saved by this medium, it is reasonable to assume that the data is complete StupidHowever, canned gases may be a kind of phantom methaneThis calmed the nerves of the residents, who saw piles of corpses piled up in the streets. At that time, however, many original “tricks” were used to counter the spread from infection, for example, infect homes stink of goats, or the use of frog vomit, as mentioned in a Our previous article.

Our doctors today claim that flatulence is synonymous with Excellent bacterial plants, and thus of physical well-being.