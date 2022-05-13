An improved version coming soon? – Multiplayer.it

Rumor has it that this is possible Red Dead Redemption 2 You may have one Improved version and next gen above PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.as was reported in passing by AccountNGT Insider in the past few hours but was canceled shortly thereafter.

This is not the first time we have talked about it: already in February last year, a rumor appeared about a possible remake of the first chapter to be released, then seasoned with the idea of ​​​​upgrading PS5 and Xbox Series X | S from the second chapter, but so far there has been no communication about him from Rockstar Games, always hesitant to provide information about his high-quality titles.

At the moment, there are no original releases of Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, which is rather strange considering that even GTA V, the previous game of the Western game, recently received its next public version.



Red Dead Redemption 2, screenshot of the game

Given the timing of Rockstar Games, it may be a while before we see such a process, but according to the leaker the account The game will be “soon”.

To tell the truth, we don’t know how to take it, also because the user in question has deleted the message after a while, which may represent a correction of an error or lead to the idea that it is correct and saved with information. Secret, but for now, it should be considered a simple rumor that cannot be completely controlled.