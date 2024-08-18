“An experience that remains and unites”

“It was an experience that will stay with us for a lifetime.” Michelle Hunziker Today he told his followers about the feelings of the Via Ferrata that took place in the Dolomites with Goffredo Cerza, Partner of his daughter Aurora Ramazzottiand expert guide.We have exceeded our limits and our fears. Once they returned to the “base,” tired but happy, Michelle Hunziker posted videos and photos on her Instagram stories to recount the emotions of the day that began at 8.30 a.m. at an altitude of 2,600 meters above sea level.

The social networks of the famous presenter bear witness to road Implemented in conjunction with Little Cesar’s father And to his friend Pio, who is known as a “force of nature”. “An experience that stays and unites – wrote the presenter -. When you are here only what remains is the priority in life”. Aurora Ramazzotti (Michel’s first daughter, also mother of two little ones, Sol and Celeste) was not present, although in recent days he has participated in other trips (less demanding than today’s) with his partner and his mother.

Michelle Hunziker shared the Via Ferrata with Goffredo Cerza, who has been part of the team for years now. family (The story began with Aurora in 2007) and with whom he has Excellent relationship. Cerza, 28, is originally from Milan. He graduated in engineering and studied for a long time in London. As his Instagram profile shows, the 28-year-old (who became a father a year and a half ago) is also Very passionate about sports He faced the experience at altitude with enthusiasm, although he was feeling tired.

“At nearly 2,980 metres above sea level, it was an experience that put my mind and body to the test like never before. The internal struggle between fatigue and the desire to overcome every obstacle was tough, but adrenaline and survival instincts prevailed, giving me a feeling of vitality. unexpected power – He wrote at the end of the adventure on Instagram – Sharing this moment with my mother-in-law and the legend Bio made everything so much more meaningful private“I hope this is just the first of many high-altitude adventures.”