An armed man was arrested during a Trump rally in California – News

A man armed with a rifle and a loaded handgun was arrested by sheriff’s deputies deployed at a Donald Trump rally in Coachella, California, yesterday.

Wim Miller, 49, of Las Vegas, was stopped upon arriving in a black SUV near the rally and arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and a large-capacity magazine. “This incident had no impact on the safety of former President Trump or those participating in the event,” Al-Sharif says without providing further information. Miller was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on 1/2.

“We may have avoided the third assassination of Donald Trump.”. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said this at a conference about the arrest of an armed man inside the perimeter of a businessman’s gathering in Coachella.

After being subjected to questions from reporters about the orientation of the man who stopped at the march, Sheriff Chad Bianco said that the group to which he belonged “is far-right. People who do not believe in the government are people on the margins.” Al-Sharif added: “But this is not the goal. He is a crazy man, regardless of the party he belongs to,” explaining that he “does not know the motive at the present time.”

Man arrested at Trump rally pretended to be journalist



He added, “The man who was arrested presented himself as a journalist, his car license plate was fake, and he was carrying several passports.” Police in Riverside County, California, said this was related to the armed person who stopped inside the vicinity of Donald Trump’s rally in Coachella. The man was arrested before the businessman arrived at the event.

He was a member of the “Sovereign Citizens”



The man arrested inside the perimeter of Donald Trump’s Coachella rally held a membership card for a group called Sovereign Citizens. Riverside County Police said this, explaining that the FBI and the Secret Service are cooperating in the investigation.

