Amouranth announces Streamer Royale, the new show that is flagship product – Nerd4.life

KaitlinAmouranthSiragosa, the world’s most followed broadcaster, has announced Royal streamernew transmission Twitch Which will be the main product that will see many of the top streamers confront each other in ways yet to be revealed.

Amouranth has become very active in the past few months with announcements regarding its activities beyond Streamer’s. Streamer Royale is the latest innovation that has followed. Moreover, the girl promises that it is only the tip of the iceberg, because more is also coming.

The show was revealed on April 15, and Amouranth was the first to make it clear her role. As it has been written, Siragosa put all his creative vision into Streamer Royale, which could be a great idea if the names in question are big enough to attract a large audience.

At the moment, it is not clear what the contents of the show will be. The only certainty is that this will start the summer. In fact, it’s not even clear if it will be shown on Twitch, as there are no links to follow or direct references. It can also be linked to another streaming platform or classic TV, as far as we know.

However, suppose this is another step for freeing streaming hardware from video games, towards forming a more classic star system.

