Amici 20 and Rosa Di Grazia a Verissimo revealed: “Deddy? Love and hate”

Young guest dancer on the talk show Sylvia Tofanin.

The Rose of GraceBeautiful and chatting ballet dancer Pupil Lorela Cocarini Elimination during the third bet From evening from friends Rosa He was a guest today in Sylvia Tufanen’s livingroom on New Date With very right. Rosa She has often been at the center of controversy due to her criticism Alessandra Celentano Throughout his stay in the school. over there Celentano He never missed an opportunity to emphasize that the twenty-year-old did not have sufficient qualities to dance and perform. In this regard, regarding the tumultuous relationship with the dance teacher, Rosa He made it clear that he had nothing against the criticism that, on the contrary, made him grow. However, the dancer did not like some of the comments, especially those made in the final episode about the jury hormone. With this comment I went a little further. The girl said.

Rosa In addition to living the dream of dancing in the most famous talent on TV, she also lived a beautiful love story. at School In fact, I fell in love with it Diddy Which declared her intense love: “I am very in love. But I didn’t immediately understand it. We had love and hate.”

“It is the first time that I feel such complete love.”, he added. The dancer ended up polling with her DiddyOn the one hand, if he can’t wait to see him again, on the other hand he hopes the singer will come out as late as possible. The latter is still in the race with Sangiovanni e Serena For the team led Rudi Al-Zarbi e Alessandra Celentano. Today, Saturday 17 April In the early evening Channel 5, The fifth date awaits us in the evening friends.