Amerigo Vespucci arrives in Darwin, the 24th leg of the World Tour – Vespucci Village, Italy

After 35,000 miles and 460 days of navigation, the Amerigo Vespucci has arrived for the first time in history in Darwin, Australia, the 24th stop on the global tour that began on July 1, 2023 from Genoa. The cruise ship docked this morning in the Northern Territory capital, accompanied by the “Spirito di Stella”, the first catamaran fully accessible for people with disabilities that took part in a world tour with the Wheels On Waves association.

The historic sailing ship was welcomed by the authorities and the head of the Difesa Servizi, Gioacchino Alfano, and the fanfare of the 8th Bersaglieri Regiment of the Army. Starting on Saturday 5 October, Darwin Convention Center will host Villaggio Italia, the traveling exhibition of Italian excellence that offers visitors the opportunity to experience the beauty of Italy through its art, culture, music, food, cinema and technology. And scientific research.

“It is an extraordinary experience – comments Gioacchino Alfano, President of Difesa Servizi, which implements and supports all phases of the initiative – because we combine the capacity of a ship like Vespucci and the village that its manufacturing takes place in Italy outside the periphery of our country and heading towards important countries such as Australia.”

