America’s Cup, USA and Uruguay won against Bolivia and Panama

The Rossoneri’s goals and assists in the Americans’ emphatic win. Bayelsa also did not score

Michael Antonelli June 24 – 08:01 – Milano



Group C. Christian Pulisic was the star of the evening in Arlington, Texas, and gave the USA victory in the first match against Bolivia: a pearler from the 10th place as the hosts won 2-0. With three rounds on the clock Tedlock then passed the ball to Balogun to double the lead. Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay also did not score as they finished 3-1 in Panama: Araujo, with Eurogoal, Nunez and Viña decided.

United States-Bolivia 2-0 — A good first match for the home side. In the setting of the spectacular AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the USA made no mistake in its debut and dismantled Bolivia in minutes with Italian Maurizio Mariani officiating. The hero of the evening was AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic, who led the way for his team with a Eurogoal after three rounds on the clock. Meeting and ‘running to the bench for a celebration with the staff. Coach Greg Berhalter’s national team took the lead and doubled the lead just before the break on a Balogun counter-attack. The Monaco striker was served by Pulisic and left-footed Vizcarra with a fine cross. The USA controlled play in the second half (the other Rossoneri Musa featured for 45 minutes) and avoided taking risks against Bolivia. McKenney, the other Juventus player on the pitch for 78 minutes, was booked at the start of the second half.

See also Rain is guaranteed for the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms may also be strong. Here are the details « 3B Meteo Uruguay-Panama 3-1 — The other gem comes from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It bears the signature of Maximiliano Araujo and is a superb left-footed shot from the edge of the area, stamped into the top corner on the quarter hour mark. It was a goal that put Uruguay’s game on the rocks: coach Marcelo Bielsa’s side held the field well, conceding little to the mediocre Central American national team and failing to double their lead on several occasions. Darwin Nunez is especially trying: Mosquera denied him the advantage on the half-hour, while his header missed the target early in the second half. It’s 2-0 in the ninetieth minute: Araujo’s header hits the defense and this time the Liverpool striker makes no mistake on the rebound, finishing with a left-footed volley. In full recovery, there was room for three headers from ex-Roma and Sassuolo player Matthias Viña and a flash from Murillo that closed the gap. Celeste scores 3 points on debut to lead USA to top of Group C.