America’s Cup 2024, New Zealand – Ineos Britannia 6-2: The New Zealanders are on match points

New Zealander’s superiority: 6 victories over 6 km

(Maria Strada) as expected, therefore, Match point per Emirates New Zealand In the America’s Cup: Defender also won the seventh and eighth regattas and claimed a 6-2 win over Enos Britannia, just one point away from being confirmed as the defending team Old jugFor the first time, the same team is preparing for… Third success in a row and fifth overall. Tomorrow is the decisive day Two more regattas to conclude the 37th America’s Cup four or three races ahead of the calendar.

What’s also impressive is the reality of it The Auckland Yacht Club’s six successes came more than a kilometer behindand that the victories of Ineos Britannia had already been largely forgotten. If in race match no. 7 The English took Satisfaction is at least a good startA, from the first gate to the finish line of race-8 There were no others.

The Kiwi boat excels upwind by at least one if not two knots, at the stern, and with careful control, it produces a few extra seconds for the boat There is no need for pressure except for real tactical reasons. Peter Burling commented with absolute calm: “The two defeats we suffered put us under pressure, but the way we responded today was wonderful.”

Since 1995, New Zealand have won four times, with breaks by Oracle and Alinghi. Now the fifth will arrive, but who knows if the America’s Cup will change the hemisphere again. However, Luna Rossa is ready for the new challenge, even in the renewed version. The young people there, Bertello said. Without forgetting, of course, the “Young” ladies competition that Italy has just won.