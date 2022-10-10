American football, World Cup 2023 postponed to 2025. Italy still eligible – OA Sport

The International Football Association Board (IFAF) has announced that the FIFA World Cup, scheduled for 2023, will not take place next year. The event, which takes place in Germany, has been pushed forward for two years, and thus to 2025. This is the second postponement, after the event from 2019 to 2023 due to the many absences, with a move from Australia to German soil.

This is the official statement:After assessing the risks of the World Championships scheduled to be held in 2023, the International Federation can confirm that the event will move to 2025. The International Football Association (IFAF) confirms that it will enter into discussions with the AFVD to host the event. It takes place in 2025, and also confirms that countries will retain Already eligible for status in 2025“.

This is the director of FIFA competitions Roop Neuronin: “When planning major tournaments, especially those that last for an extended period of time, it is essential that countries have some certainty. The global economic climate makes this an uncertain time. Therefore, after conducting a risk assessment with our partners, we believe it is wise to move the event to 2025 and begin discussions with AFVD immediately.“.

An AFVD spokesperson said: “Germany has a proud tradition of organizing great football events. We are fully aware that the current global situation creates a major economic challenge for such an event. AFVD welcomes the opportunity to enter into discussions with IFAF to organize the event in 2025“.

Italy were among the five teams already confirmed from the pass, along with Germany (for obvious reasons), Sweden, the United States (the defending champion) and Australia (representing Oceania). Three more teams should come from the America, Asia and Africa qualifiers. The blue team had entered the world championships as the European champion.

Photo: David Lee / Shutterstock.com