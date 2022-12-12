American college tennis is increasingly legion

This year’s titles went to the boys’ department at the University of Virginia and the women’s department at the University of Texas. (second win in a row). He also played for the Austin Longhorns Peyton Stearns, An American from Mason, Ohio, he also won the NCAA individual title. Today she is n.210 in the WTA rankings and has shown a remarkable level of performance. A wild card draw at the US Open, she lost 7–5 in the third set against world number 28 Ekaterina Alexandrova.

It proved even more competitive Ben Sheldon, the son of former pro and now varsity coach Brian Shelton, earned a wild-card entry into the tournament after he won the NCAA individual title, defeating Lorenzo Sonego and Casper Rudd in Cincinnati. Today Penn, winner of three Challengers in a row at the end of the season (in Charlottesville, Knoxville and Champaign), is ranked 97th in the world and is entering the main draw, preparing to play his first Australian Open.

It must be said that the 20-year-old Shelton, unlike many of his European university mates, has chosen to leave his studies after two years of college: he feels ready to play all out on the circuit. But it wasn’t an easy decision: He gave up his eligibility to work at Gainesville University for another year or two in exchange for the possibility of immediately cashing in on important jackpots in the professional world. Guarantee him..

It’s always like this: when you have some opportunities at your fingertips, at home, you observe them from a distance and fail to give them the value of dreaming about them. Maybe that’s why American university tennis is so little… born in America.