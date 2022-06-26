June 26, 2022

American abortion, policeman punches a protester in the face

June 26, 2022

Republican Senate candidate assaults women’s rights activist: Suspended by police

A Police Officer Irregular He stabbed a woman in the face during an abortion rights rally Friday night in Providence, the capital of the US state of Rhode Island. Jean Lugo, a police officer running for a seat in the Senate in the Republican ranks, defeated Jennifer Rourke, a black activist for abortion rights, who is running for the same seat with Democrats outside the Capitol. State Government.

The demonstration was organized after the US Supreme Court terminated the constitutional right to abortion. This is one of the many struggles that have taken place across the country. Logo, Providence Police Department Report, He was suspended and a criminal investigation was launched against him.

Although Roorke and Lugo are running for the same seat in the state Senate, they are not yet direct rivals. Rhode Island primary elections will not be held until September. The seat currently representing District 29 of the Rhode Island Senate is currently held by Democrat Michael McCaffrey.

