American abortion, Bonino: “Punishment is a call to Italy”

“This sentence is a strong appeal to us, women and men in Italy and Europe”. Emma Bonino, a senator from Più Europa, made the revelation after a US Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe V Wade’s sentence in the abortion case and revoked her constitutional right to abort her pregnancy.

“Both anti-abortion and anti-abortion associations have been in turmoil for months. After 50 years, the Supreme Court ruling abolishes the right to abortion in the United States at the federal level, thus losing the scope of the Constitution. , Regulating this freedom in our country, of course, goes a step further and my solidarity goes to American women who find themselves.

“But this sentence – he warns – is a strong appeal to us, men and women in Italy and Europe: you can never stand up for your rights, and if you do not move forward, you run the risk of going backwards. The risk of losing achievements.Even in political battles we should all be aware of this because ‘they are all equal’ is not true, especially of rights and especially of women “, Ponino concludes.