Bernie Sanders is tied with Joe Biden. In an op-ed op-ed in the New York Times, the left-leaning Democratic senator writes of his intent in recent days as George Clooney began a new wave of calls for the president to drop his bid for a new mandate. Do everything possible to ensure that the President is re-elected.

“Despite my differences with him on specific issues — first and foremost his support for Israel, Ed — Biden has been the most effective president in our country’s modern history and the strongest candidate to defeat Donald Trump, a demagogue and lying pathologist,” writes the senator from Vermont. “Despite deep political differences, the right-wing It’s time to learn from centrist and progressive forces in France united to decisively defeat extremism.” “For two weeks the corporate media has focused obsessively on the June debate and the cognitive abilities of a man with the most pressing job in the world.

Name gaffes are one thing, but being convicted of 34 criminal offenses and facing dozens of other charges that could lead to convictions is another. Starting with how Biden has restarted the country after the pandemic through his American Recovery Plan, Sanders underscored and called on the president to launch a bold agenda to address the needs of the majority of Americans. They have been lagging behind for a long time.