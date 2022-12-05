December 5, 2022

America: North America – One week since Mauna Loa erupted in Hawaii

(ANSA) – New York, December 05 – A continuous flow of lava from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano threatens to cut off a major artery on the Big Island. According to U.S. media reports, the volcano’s eruption has been ongoing for about a week, and civil defense and transportation officials are closely monitoring the possibility of closing one of the Big Island’s main highways.

Hawaii Route 200 travels over 50 miles from west to east across the island and serves as a route between Hilo and Kona. It is the most critical infrastructure so far threatened by the eruption, which began on November 27.

“From here we expect the movement of this flow to be sporadic as it crosses the flat terrain. It swells, the incoming lava is stored in it, and then it exits at different times. So it can be intermittent. It appears to be moving fast and sometimes not moving at all,” said Hawai’i Volcanology Laboratory senior. Scientist Ken Hahn said.

Meanwhile, congressional representatives from Hawaii have asked the White House to expedite federal aid before daily life on the Big Island is disrupted.

