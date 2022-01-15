Amazon: Secure deliveries arrive with one-time passwords

With the epidemic, delivery methods have also changed packet by couriers. Often, even when the recipient is not at home, or to avoid physical contact, the courier leaves the delivery near the front door, and the package is often left unattended. In addition to, Amazon It always manages a very large number of yields, granted by the online service, but if it is in excessive quantities it can cause problems in management and profitability.

Amazon: Secure Delivery with One Time Password

To ensure that deliveries are always safe and that the number of returns never become out of control, Amazon has introduced Secure delivery with one time password. The new system includes sending a file 6-digit code to the email address associated with the purchase with shipping the product. Therefore, upon receipt of the parcel, the user must deliver the code to the shipping company: only if the latter is correct, the shipping company must deliver the parcel. If for some reason you can’t access the email, you can still redeem the one-time code by selecting track my shipment Next to the order in the section My requests.

Amazon maintains safe delivery Only for those products with special value which it considers appropriate to enable this practice, as in the case of expensive electronic products. Additionally, Amazon recommends that you share your one-time password with someone you trust in case you can’t be at home to receive your package.

The password is valid until the end of the delivery day. For all the details on the new safe deliveries, please refer to Amazon site.

