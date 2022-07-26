Amazing video of Jupiter and two moons taken from Earth by a photographer

to Jupiter have recently wrote After the images released by the James Webb Space Telescope, which also showed its potential for objects Solar System. The gas giant, however, was the protagonist on other missions, like JunoThat gave us images and basic data to learn about the satellite system and the interactions that take place.

Picture of Jupiter with moons Io and Ganymede (source)

The Hubble Space Telescope has also succeeded several times Resumption Jupiter over its long operational life. But what happens if you don’t have space telescope technology or a large ground-based telescope (but no probe orbiting nearby)? Thanks to the astrophotographer Matt Smith We have an idea of ​​what can be done from Earth with tools “relatively” Within the reach of many, even if not in the absolute economic sense.

Jupiter and photos taken from Earth by a photographer

The video Lasts a few seconds and resumes JupiterPublished on channels social From Matt SmithWell, it’s impressive. Although it is not the most specific at all if you consider the above tools, it is still one “A little feast for the eyes” This is worth watching and sharing.

especially smith He explained A telescope was used to take these pictures Celestron CGX-L C11 XLT (costs about 3000 euros), which is an atmospheric dispersion corrector ZWO ADC (160 euros) camera ZWO ASI 462 MC (370 euros) and Powermate TeleVue 2x 50.8 mm (449 euros). As it was written above, it is not an economic configuration in the absolute sense, but also in the amateur field, it is much more expensive there.

The video covers a period of 4:40 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. (local time). Raw data consumes approx 102 GB He was then tried in videos and photos posted by Matty Smith. As written by the astrophotographer “Jupiter this morning with Io in transit and Ganymede out behind. Now we all know the Earth is flat, but Jupiter is clearly spherical with moons rotating front and back along with Io’s shadow stretched out as it leaves Jupiter’s far right face “.

In addition to Smith’s sarcasm, one of the characteristics of the planet’s moons that casts a shadow on the upper layers of the atmosphere can already be observed. This makes the view from the ground even more interesting Jupiter. In the opening image, you can also see Io’s shadow more clearly near big red spot.

