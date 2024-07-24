“Am I crazy? You’re the one who goes out with Tony Ivey”

A video uploaded to Giulia De Lellis’ TikTok profile shows the influencer’s niece commenting on her aunt’s love life, particularly in reference to her alleged ongoing flirtation with rapper Tony Ivey.

“Am I crazy? And are you dating Tony Ivey?“With this question granddaughter Julia De Lellis The influencer was surprised. This is evidenced by a video that De Lellis posted on her personal page on TikTok, a video that sees her discussing her private life with the little girl and which – according to what the little girl reveals – will be the subject of discussion between the little girl and her mother. school friends.

Discussion between Julia De Lellis and her granddaughter about Tony’s flirtation with Effie

De Lellis – who from time to time posts videos on social media where she is seen discussing the most disparate topics with her granddaughters (videos in which the little ones are never framed) – has posted a cute content on her profile that sees her as the protagonist of an all-female family reunion. When the little girl asks her aunt about her knowledge of Tony Effie, Julia asks who told her.my school friends“The little girl answers, leaving her aunt puzzled,”Oh, do you talk about these things at school? Seriously. At school you have to pay attention to your lessons. During recess, do you start talking about my stuff? You shouldn’t talk about me at school. Do they talk about me? I replied that we don’t talk about Aunt Tata.“

The flirtation between Julia De Lellis and Tony Ivey may already be over.

However, according to the latest rumors, the flirtation between Giulia De Lellis and Tony Ivey may have already come to an end. The influencer and the rapper were photographed together about a month ago, on the occasion of a Giulier party in Naples. They met at the wedding of Cecilia Rodriguez and Ignazio Moser, an occasion on which they showed a certain degree of intimacy. But a few days after that moment, Tony Ivey announced that he was single. Furthermore, just a few hours earlier, he had been caught on a boat with the showgirl Striscia la Notizia Cosmary Fasanelli.