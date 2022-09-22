Alzheimer’s disease, telemedicine as an opportunity for treatment

Intervention of Specialist Roberto Altavila of Casal Hospital

Marking World Alzheimer’s Day, clinicians are calling for the introduction of telemedicine: an opportunity to improve regional care and care. But what is meant by telemedicine? A way of delivering health care services, through the use of innovative information technology technologies, in situations where the health professional and the patient (or two specialists) are not in the same location.

“In the field of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, there are diverse needs on the part of patients and on the part of caregivers – explains Dr. Roberto Altavilla, geriatrician at Casalpusterlingo Hospital – at the moment we have a thousand types of questions and one answer and thus a narrow path is created for everyone to try to pass through , often with a slowdown.” For example, Altavilla: “Think of a patient for whom it is only necessary to renew the treatment plan: does he have to queue and come himself? But telemedicine can also help a comparison between the specialist and the general practitioner to assess some situations together. Using telemedicine means better following the patient and caregiver remotely on what is possible, and avoiding that a segment of the population remains excluded, while waiting.”

