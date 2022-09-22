September 22, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Alzheimer's disease, telemedicine as an opportunity for treatment

Alzheimer’s disease, telemedicine as an opportunity for treatment

Karen Hines September 22, 2022 1 min read

Alzheimer's disease, telemedicine as an opportunity for treatment

Roberto Altavilla

  • Thursday, September 22, 2022

Marking World Alzheimer’s Day, clinicians are calling for the introduction of telemedicine: an opportunity to improve regional care and care. But what is meant by telemedicine? A way of delivering health care services, through the use of innovative information technology technologies, in situations where the health professional and the patient (or two specialists) are not in the same location.

“In the field of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, there are diverse needs on the part of patients and on the part of caregivers – explains Dr. Roberto Altavilla, geriatrician at Casalpusterlingo Hospital – at the moment we have a thousand types of questions and one answer and thus a narrow path is created for everyone to try to pass through , often with a slowdown.” For example, Altavilla: “Think of a patient for whom it is only necessary to renew the treatment plan: does he have to queue and come himself? But telemedicine can also help a comparison between the specialist and the general practitioner to assess some situations together. Using telemedicine means better following the patient and caregiver remotely on what is possible, and avoiding that a segment of the population remains excluded, while waiting.”

Learn more about the digital version of Il Cittadino

© Reproduction reserved

Other articles

Most Read Articles

See also  There is now a risk to iPhone and Mac owners; Let's see which »ILMETEO.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

# IAC2022, ASI meets NASA, Canada and Australia

September 22, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Sundial 2022 towards cancellation to save energy? Italy decision, exact date »ILMETEO.it

September 21, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Artemis, Decisive Day: Follow the Cooling Test | Live

September 21, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Earthquake at Ascoli Piceno. You feel two shocks and take no damage – Marche

September 22, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Ukraine: Draghi Guterres, “The only answer is to unite efforts, the United Nations is the guide” – North America

September 22, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Emmanuel Filiberto de Savoia, the disease that surprised him: he was forced to get rid of it

September 22, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Alzheimer’s disease, telemedicine as an opportunity for treatment

September 22, 2022 Karen Hines