Alvin is the famous island envoy

March 8, 2022

Lorelei Reese March 8, 2022 1 min read

Monday 7 March 2022 16:32 Roberto Malo

There are only two weeks left until the 16th edition ofFamous Island And the ilary plassiIn his second year running the reality show, he’ll be able to count on the show’s historical reporter: For the fourth time he’ll be two thousand To take care of the contacts of PALBA.

Alvin was already selected by Mediaset in 2015, 2016 and 2019, and is in fact the reporter with the largest presence in the 16 editions of the programme, and this time, he will take over from Massimiliano Rossolino, who took up this role last year. Blasey made her presence official, with a story posted on Instagram:

Are you ready for Honduras? (…) Alvin When are you leaving? good luck

In fact, Elari asked his colleague, who announced that the departure for Central America is scheduled for next Sunday. In the Isola dei Famosi 2022 staff, which will start at Canale 5 on Monday, March 21, there will be, among others, Laurie Del Santo with my friend Marco Kokolo And the Gwendalina Tavasi with his brother Edward.

