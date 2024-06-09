Almost realistic action in the new trailer for Bodycam, the new Steam phenomenon

Bodycam camera It continues to amaze: it was recently released in Early Access on Steam, is already something of a phenomenon in Valve’s store, and its presence at Future Games Show 2024 was quite evident: so let’s see Gameplay trailer From this almost realistic shooter.

Despite a rather limited production, Bodycam immediately managed to debut at the top of the global Steam chart, perhaps thanks to A truly impressive sightbecause it is also possible, from a quick glance, to be mistaken for a real video.

In fact, the effect is created by special “fisheye” style filters and shots which, by distorting the image, manage to slightly obscure the elements on the screen, giving the illusion of images exactly matching reality.