June 9, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Almost realistic action in the new trailer for Bodycam, the new Steam phenomenon

Almost realistic action in the new trailer for Bodycam, the new Steam phenomenon

Gerald Bax June 9, 2024 2 min read

Bodycam camera It continues to amaze: it was recently released in Early Access on Steam, is already something of a phenomenon in Valve’s store, and its presence at Future Games Show 2024 was quite evident: so let’s see Gameplay trailer From this almost realistic shooter.

Despite a rather limited production, Bodycam immediately managed to debut at the top of the global Steam chart, perhaps thanks to A truly impressive sightbecause it is also possible, from a quick glance, to be mistaken for a real video.

In fact, the effect is created by special “fisheye” style filters and shots which, by distorting the image, manage to slightly obscure the elements on the screen, giving the illusion of images exactly matching reality.

A really impressive game, at first glance

However, you can’t say it’s not a visually impressive game, and this new trailer confirms that as well.

The video shows more gameplay scenes taken from different moments, confirming the predominance of indoor settings and somewhat tight spaces.

The special effect provided by the type of shot used, as the title of the game itself says, reproduces the style of the shot Footage recorded by body cameras Police is something really great aesthetically, even if it is less functional in terms of gameplay.

To learn more about Bodycam, we refer you to our review, remembering that the game is available today on Steam in Early Access, in the PC version.

See also  Masahiro Sakurai posts his latest photo on Twitter - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

No one knows, but this Lamborghini has Japanese parts: the deal went unnoticed

June 8, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

New BMW X3: debut approaching

June 8, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Alan Wake 2 can’t be contained! Expansion immediately and physical editions in the fall

June 8, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Almost realistic action in the new trailer for Bodycam, the new Steam phenomenon

June 9, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The Houthis would have launched missiles invisible to radar against Israel

June 9, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Paolini said that Swiatek was victorious again at Roland Garros – Tennis

June 8, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Three 70-year-old women jailed for two years in US for abortion “We wanted to save the children.”

June 8, 2024 Noah French