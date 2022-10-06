October 6, 2022

Allegri loses the flyer for a long time

Mirabelle Hunt October 6, 2022

Turin – Resuming work at home Juventus After the victory in Champions against the Maccabi Haifathe next discount will be Milan In a big match important for the progress of the Bianconeri in the league. cheerful Decide a discharge session for those who took the field to Allianz stadium Against the Israelis and exercises for the attack phase with attack groups with a game for the rest of the group. But the bad news comes from the infirmary de siglioWho left the tiebreaker of the Champions League match, who picked up a straight right thigh injury. For the defender, there is a fear of a long layover, and he will undergo further tests in the next few hours.

Juventus, De Sciglio Co: The Bulletin

This is the Juventus club newsletter: “Diagnostic tests carried out this morning by Mattia Di Chiglio at G Medical Hospital showed a moderate injury to the rectus femoris of the right thigh. Within 10 days he will undergo a new examination to determine the exact diagnosis.”

