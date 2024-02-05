Allegri: “Inter is a great team, they have more experience and they are the favorites. The game of journalists and media professionals…”

With an own goal from Gatti. Inter It overtakes Juventus and leaves the Bianconeri behind, rising to +4 in the standings (with the Nerazzurri having one game less). At the end of the race, Massimiliano Allegri Talk to DAZN's microphones: “Match point for Inter? We must continue to follow our path. The first half broke down as they scored that goal, they had more possession of the ball, they are a great team. “In the second half, the game broke up and was more entertaining, and then they have great quality when play resumes.”

“I have nothing to blame the boys, this week was negative, we have to start again against Udinese. Chiesa was coming off two weeks where he had two training sessions, I tried to keep the balance of the game. We had some favorable situations, but the players, I don't blame anything.” “This was a week in which we were leader within a season. We have to get back on the road to reach the Champions League. They were very good in the last 16 metres, they have more experience.”

“Juve haven't played a game like this for three years, and their inexperience has paid off a little. We need to get back on track, we have Udinese and we need to start winning again. We have to be quick to get out of the game.” “The crisis. There are some things happening. In the first leg we lost in the fourth round in Sassuolo. It could have been a difficult week. We lost to a strong team. Is it possible to stay together until the end? No one will do that.” They thought we were in this position in the standings in June. For the media and journalists' match it is normal for them to say Inter and Juventus, but they are two different paths. We are angry because we lost a match. “We could have stood on our feet again. We must grow. Inter, as I always said, is the favourite.” “The favorite to win the Scudetto. If we want to win some games and stay close to them, Milan are 4 points away.” “The tournament is still long and unexpected events are always around the corner.”