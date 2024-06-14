All you need is a second, the trick

Using WhatsApp has become increasingly convenient even when it comes to sending important messages. what is happening now?

The application for WhatsApp messaging It has become indispensable for me Everyday life From all of us.

As basic as it gets Contacts with relatives and friends But especially in The world of work When by creating groups it is possible to stay up to date with colleagues.

Meta is the company that runs WhatsApp through its programmers Intention to improve More of the world’s most famous application by listing Also some new functions Thanks to the help of applications.

Have you ever tried typing using WhatsApp? Emphasize text? Would you like to try? We see!

Underline WhatsApp messages

WhatsApp now Constantly evolving: Since introduction colorful characters, From choosing the background to how to fix the most important chats And put them high.

After all, that’s not all Messages are equally importantThere are those for work that must be sent as quickly as possible and those that can be sent They can also wait.

How is that possible Sending underlined texts? This methodology is possible for both Android, iPhone and WhatsApp Download them to computers.

In addition to There is a possibility of inclusion Three different underline views, from smooth to dotted.

Applications to underline messages

Firstly There is nothing to worry about or about When we download special applications that can underline the messages we want to send.

Already inside From WhatsApp settings It has not been submitted yet This particular jobBut you can trust apps that integrate easily.

To be able to send underlined texts For Android devices We can trust the application Text converter Which magically transforms sentences with lines that confirm what we write. Text converter is an app Completely free. Once downloaded, you have to launch it on your mobile phone and choose the function “elegant” Where we can decide which type we prefer.

There is a very precise list of all available fonts with which we can control all modes. To start the mode, you have to go to Text entry field And choose the sound paste From the menu that appears. Once you underline the text, all you have to do is… Send it To the chat or profile we prefer.

with regard to iPhone insteadThere is an app called Fantasy text. After downloading it and following the procedures, all you have to do is open the WhatsApp chat, then paste the phrase you copied by selecting the function paste which appears on menu And send it by clicking on the iconaeroplanino.

And finally, how much Regarding the WhatsApp program for the computerThe application is available YayText A site that easily pairs with our WhatsApp app You can write sentences and convert them Emphasize them. Simply select your preferred style and then click the button Copies The message will be sent underlined.