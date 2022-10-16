All waivers for those under 36

October 16, 2022

Karen Hines October 16, 2022 2 min read
Young adults under the age of 36 who buy a home can take advantage of some tax bonuses, from registration tax exemption to special tax credit. Let’s see them all in the next article.

They are even active December 31, 2022 Some of them are important tax breaks For young people who decide to buy their main home. Rewards are also valid for those who decide to get a necklace Finance.

Let’s see all the details of the measurement together.

Home Bonus Under 36: Benefits

The Young people under 36 intends buy a house Some may benefit PrivilegesWhether at the time of purchasing the property or in determining the financing plan.

The Advantages when buying a property interest:

  • immediate exemption from registration tax;
  • immediate exemption from mortgage and property taxes;
  • recognition of a tax deduction equal to the amount of value-added tax paid for the purchase of new premises, if it is due;
  • in case if take out a mortgageIn addition, exemption from the alternative tax is envisaged, equal to 0.25% of the total amount.

Home Bonus Under 36: How to Use It

Close-up of a person thinking about buying or selling a house minute

For declarative purposes, the credit tax must be shownInstead of that:

  • In the G8 . line of Form 730 relating to tax credits;
  • In the CR13 . line From the income model Pf.

Once this is done, it is necessary Fill in the column corresponds to your situation:

  • Column 1 should indicate the tax deduction for the purchase of a “first home” that did not find capacity in the tax generated by the previous return;
  • Column 2 should indicate the tax credit due in 2021;
  • Column 3 should indicate the tax credit used for clearing on Form F24 up to the date the return form was submitted;
  • Column 4 should indicate the tax credit used to meet the stipulated business after the purchase of the “first home” subject to VAT.
See also  Npl, Securitization Act Approval

The tax credit can then be included as compensation within F24using cipher greeting 6928 The “tax credit” is called “first home under 36” – Art. 64, c. 7, DL n. 73 for the year 2021.” Reward

