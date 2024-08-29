All the most discussed and criticized relationship cases

History around the world is full of ‘mystery circles’, family clans and dynasties that occupied seats, chairs and important roles for decades or only for short periods of time. Italy. But only in our country there are controversies day by day. And the discussion applies to right and left independently. Have a stake Politics At the same time, it is not a crime to rise to the top in politics as a parent, husband or relative.

tradition

It happens at every latitude with those who cry corruption or nepotism. Starting with the United States, widely regarded as a beacon of global democracy, where the elder Bush handed the keys to the White House to his son eight years after his term ended. In the country of the Kennedy dynasty, but the Clintons remain in the Democratic camp, the expansion of power within the family has never been a perennial source of controversy. Bill dominated the scene in the 1990s and only a few votes prevented his wife Hillary, then the outgoing secretary of state, from reaching the Oval Office in 2017. Former President Donald Trump appointed his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner as advisers. The cousins’ legacy in politics continues with White House candidate Kamala Harris. Maya, the current vice president’s sister, was one of three political advisers to Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016 and four years later was named Kamala’s campaign chair.