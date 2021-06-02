All of Italy except Valle d’Aosta in white from June 21. Injury data today, one day after the end of the week that will be assessed on Friday by the control room, indicates a significant decrease in the infection rate in all regions. Thus, as of the day after tomorrow, Sicily, Marche, Tuscany, Bolzano, Calabria, Basilicata and Campania can also have white numbers. After three weeks, i.e. day 28, according to the rules dictated by government decrees, they will all be able to enter the scenario with fewer restrictions.

In the white area there are already Molise, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Sardinia, and the times of the other lanes are already known. Next Monday, June 7, it will be the turn of Liguria, Umbria, Veneto and Abruzzo. On the fourteenth it will be the turn of the provinces of Trento, Lombardy, Lazio, Piedmont, Apulia and Emilia-Romagna. After 21 steps, the 28 will likely touch the Aosta Valley.

June 21 will also be the day when the curfew (which will pass at midnight on the seventh) continues to be lifted from all over Italy. At this point there will not be many differences between the white and yellow areas. Until July 1, in fact, indoor swimming pools and sports facilities are closed in yellow, as well as amusement arcades and health centers. White expects these activities to resume. It is not yet known whether more than four people will be able to eat in the restaurant in this color, a topic on which the Ministries of Health and Regional Affairs are divided and will be resolved these days.