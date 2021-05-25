All against Belarus in the Protasevic case. The European Union approves the sanctions

AGI – The leaders of the 27 countries, meeting in Brussels, adopted the findings regarding Belarus Which provides for a request for more sanctions, to ban Belarusian airlines from flying over the European Union airspace, as well as to require European companies to avoid flying over Belarus.

European Union leaders call for the immediate release of dissident journalist Raman Pratasevic And his fiancée, Sophia Sabega, called on the International Civil Aviation Organization to start an urgent investigation into the hijacking of the Ryanair flight.

“The hijacking of the Ryanair plane is unacceptable, and there will be a strong response from the European Union. Lukaskenko must understand that his behavior will have consequences,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen upon arrival at the EU summit. In Brussels. The leader of the executive branch of the European Union declaredSanctions against the persons and entities involved In the hijacking, against the Belarusian aviation sector and against the financiers of the Lukashenko regime.

The White House condemned Lukashenko and the “arbitrary arrest of journalists for the simple reason of doing their job,” White House spokesman Jane Psaki. This was shocking: the hijacking of a flight between two “EU member states” with the aim of arresting a journalist.It is a blatant attack on freedom – Saki concluded – to peace and security. We call for an immediate, transparent and credible international investigation into this incident. “

For her part, Angela Merkel identified the reasons cited by the Belarusian government as “completely excluded.” “We saw the forced landing that led to the arrest of one of the Belarusian opponents. All other explanations for the landing of Ryanair’s flight are extremely unlikely,” said Nasilera, who called for Protasevic’s “immediate release.”

© ARTUR WIDAK / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP Roman Protasevic

Among the sanctions imposed on Belarus that will be considered by the heads of state and government of the European Union, Belavia, the state-owned Belarusian national airline, has been banned from landing at EU airports; Suspension of all Etihad Airways flights in Belarusian airspace; The suspension of all transit operations, including land transit, from Belarus to the European Union. This is reported by Politico.eu report, citing sources from Brussels. Instead, he will meet with NATO ambassadors tomorrow To discuss the issue.

“Many airlines will no longer fly over that airspace as they are being intercepted to transport a Belarusian citizen who was fighting a battle for freedom and democracy.This was stated by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, speaking at a webinar on the European minimum wage directive, and talking about the hijacking of the Ryanair flight that took place yesterday in the skies of Belarus.

© MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP Lukashenko

“What happened is unacceptable,” the Italian foreign minister added. “We are hijacking the state.” “The European Union must be united in what is happening: let us not be divided by third parties because it is this division in which the arrogance of those who want to benefit from it plays.”

According to the Belarusian foreign minister, Belarus “acted lawfully in full compliance with international rules,” and for this reason Minsk rejects the accusations of the West.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary condemned the kidnapping as a “state hijacking”. Speaking on Irish Radio Newstalk, O’Leary said, “We believe that there were some KGB operatives on board who landed at Minsk airport. The KGB is a name that dates back to the Soviet era and is still carried by the Belarusian secret services.” The first time that something like this happens with a European airline, “O’Leary added.