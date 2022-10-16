October 16, 2022

"Alicia Peperno is fine." Rebellion and shooting in Evin prison, 4 dead and dozens wounded

check out a First assessment of the revolution And the fire that broke out yesterday in a prison Evento me Tehran (Iran), the same prison where the Italian blogger is being held Alicia Peperno. According to what was reported by the Iranian judiciary, international media reports, Four prisoners were killed and 61 were injured.


Alessia Piperno, a revolution breaks out in Evin Prison where she is imprisoned


The judicial authority said that the four prisoners died as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire that erupted yesterday following a riot, adding that 4 out of the 61 injured were seriously injured, while about 70 other detainees were transferred. Farnesina, in contact with the Italian Embassy in Tehran, announced that Alicia Piperno is fine.




Biden: an oppressive government


The US president commented that “the Iranian government is repressive.” Joe Biden On the revolution that broke out in Evin Prison in Tehran. “I have great respect for the protesters in the streets,” the president said, speaking to reporters in Oregon.



