Alice Silverstone and poisonous berries in London. Fans on alert – video

American actress Alicia Silverstone posted a bizarre video on TikTok this morning of herself eating a strange fruit while exploring the streets of London. But the fruit in question is a so-called Jerusalem cherry, which is highly toxic to humans. No one has heard from it since. At least online, and that has fans of the Beverly Hills and Batman & Robin star worried. In the video, the actress appears to be in an upscale area of ​​London, and appears to have crossed a fence to pick some fruit from a potted plant. She actually takes a bite out of one before filming herself asking for help identifying it. Concerned followers have commented on social media, warning that the fruit is a false capsicum. Every part of the plant is poisonous, especially the fruit, which if eaten can cause fever, sweating, vomiting, stomach pain, headaches and an increased heart rate. Silverstone, who rose to global fame in the 1990s, is known for her animal rights activism and support for veganism. He has yet to make any further statements about his health after eating the plant.

