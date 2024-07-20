Alfio Bottaro, his sentence reached: “Enough” | He couldn’t take it anymore and decided to rebel

Alfio Bottaro was heavily criticized by her, who could no longer see him that way, and she had her say on the matter.

Alfio Bottaro He is the general director of “È sempre mezza” (It’s always midday), the famous cooking show broadcast on Rai TV, which allows its audience to discover new recipes with each episode.

According to the website “La Stampa”, he has been on the show for three years. He is a jack of all trades, but above all an artist and has the mission of entertaining the audience from home and enlivening the broadcast with a series of sketches and disguises.

However, unfortunately, not everyone can appreciate his role, in fact, unlike the other heroes in the cast of “It’s Always Midday”, Alfio Bottaro is the most criticized.

The problem seems to lie in his way of entertaining, which is considered ridiculous by many, even by him. This time I was very critical of Alfio Bottaro and the production.

New Criticism of the Comprehensive From “It’s Always Noon”

Angrily, she herself criticized the way Alfio Bottaro tries to entertain the audience, also addressing the production.

But who is she? Of course. It’s not Antonella Clerici, the show’s host.She herself, amazed by Alfio Bottaro’s comedy, He wanted him in the cast of “It’s Always Noon.”“So it’s unlikely that she was the one who criticized Alfio Bottaro’s way of presenting comedy. The one who criticized him so harshly was actually someone else. He is one of the people who follow the broadcast from home and who expressed his opinion on Alfio by commenting on the episodes of “It’s Always Noon” on Instagram.

Comment on Alfio Bottaro’s disguises

“But also stop treating Alfio like this, please.“. These are the words with which an Instagram user commented on Alfio Bottaro, his comedy and the costumes he presents himself in during the episodes.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that a viewer of the show has commented on Alfio Bottaro’s performance with these words. Alfio Bottaro is actually a controversial character on “It’s Always Noon”, so he often receives such criticism. In fact, who knows if his way of delivering comedy will change in the next season of the show. All we have to do is wait until September and see.