Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025: larger dimensions for the second generation of SUVs?

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025 It will arrive within next year, probably about the middle of it. Compared to the current model, it will undergo a nice change in terms of aesthetics, technology as well as the engine range. Aesthetically, it will be sportier and more aerodynamic with a truncated tail and more coupe style than an SUV. Moreover, Biscione’s D-segment SUV will almost certainly grow but not much compared to the current generation.

Larger dimensions and a sportier, more streamlined style for the 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

In fact this car will be built on a platform A large basket Which can accommodate vehicles ranging from 4,76 At a height of 5.13 metres. The current Stelvio is 4.69 meters long, so it will be larger. However, we do not think too much since in the future a larger SUV of about 5 meters will arrive in the Biscione range. As we wrote to you on other occasions, the 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be electric only. Confirmation arrived in recent weeks and was presented directly by CEO Jean-Philippe Learned. However, there will be a copy in scope Range extender With a thermal motor that powers the battery, this ensures more Range 1000 km.

The 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio will focus heavily on driving pleasure and performance. Suspension systems must feature advanced technologies, designed to ensure high-level dynamic performance. Moreover, thanks to the new platform, we should see a clear improvement in digitalization on board, thanks to the integration with Amazon cloud And a wide range of voice commands and gestures.

Finally, let’s remember that the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, like the new Giulia we will see in 2026, will still be a car made entirely in Italy. In fact, it will be assembled at the Stellantis factory in Cassino, as is the case with the current generation. Already at the beginning of the year, important news could arrive for this model that is destined to have an important role for Biscione at the global level.