Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport, Mille Miglia Spirit – classics

On site RM Sotheby’s aAlfa Romeo It is part of the automotive history of the brand and thousand miles. there 6C 1750 Grand Sport Fifth Seriesthe car body Zagato, is a resplendent specimen from an extraordinary era of racing. Built in 1931, today It is worth approximately 2 million euros.

With a large relative like the P2, the 6C 1750 was introduced in 1929 in Rome, with a declared top speed of 150 km/h and built with a chassis designed to absorb bumps well: thus ideal for off-road and dirt roads still very present in Italy at that time. The Gran Sport and Super Sport versions of the 6C 1750 were powered by a twin overhead engine, and between the two models, the Alfa Romeo Mille Miglia took Alfa Romeo Mille Miglia victories in 1929 and 1930, respectively. Up to 257 Gran Sport models have been assembled at the Portello plantwith productions that started again from the fourth to sixth series.

The copy on the cover, Series 5, has been sent to the Zagato Coachbuilder for the latest customizations. Its first owner was Piero Civita, a resident of La Spezia, in Liguria, who bought the car in October 1931 from Auto SA in Milan. An announced amount of 65,000 Italian Liras. This big expense was earmarked for one of the most expensive body options at the time, with the bill listed on the body as a “two-seater sport”.

In November 1932, the Alfa was sold to Paolo Grassi di Sanremo, who would keep the car for only one month before selling it to Guido Ramila from Biella, in Piedmont. It was Ramila himself who took part in the 1933 Mille Miglia, driving alongside Carlo Portaloni. Bringing the plate “VC 5964” upon registration for the race, Ramila, through an appeal to the organizers, was granted a special exemption that allowed him and Portaleoni to compete with the number 65 painted on the bodywork. Ramila did not finish the race, but a transcript of the race’s intermediate times shows how the driver finished second in his class and 12th overall in the Siena-Rome division. Immediately after the race, the car was sold again.

The machine left other traces: in Milan, in Ancona, then in Somalia, in Mogadishu. From the Italians to the British, the car went to Kenya before returning to Europe, in the UK. From 1983 to 2012, the car stood in a warehouse. Only in 2015 the current owner decided to renovate it, carrying out a complete restoration. Today it still has all the serial numbers – a real treat nearly 90 years later.

(Photos: Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s)