July 1, 2024

Alexander Hamilton Show at Ambassadors Theatre

Lorelei Reese July 1, 2024


After the huge success of City of Stars and The Greatest Show, The Ouroboros Society returns to the stage with another great production: Alexander Hamilton, one of the greatest Broadway musicals of recent years (to buy tickets, click next) connection).


A breath of hip-hop, set in the post-American Revolutionary period, has already taken over Catania in the first two dates on April 12 and 13 at the Teatro Ambasciatori. The next dates will be Friday 19 and Saturday 20.


Alexander Hamilton is the story of one of the key figures in the birth of the United States of America, and one of its Founding Fathers. First a supporter of the American Revolution and right-hand man to George Washington, then a Federalist and Secretary of the Treasury, he is today featured on the $10 bill.


The musical showcases his life, successes and political controversies remembered through the musical genre born on American soil in the 1980s, “just” 200 years after telling the facts, let’s talk about hip-hop. The classic rap beat is actually the common thread that connects the part being acted to the part being set to music.


Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway show, which can be seen on Disney+, is a theatrical adaptation of the biopic by Ron Chernow. A record-breaking and wildly successful musical, it won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and received sixteen Tony Award nominations, winning in eleven categories including Best Musical.


The Ouroboros Association will bring to Catania a version with lyrics in Italian (the first ever translation of the music into Italian), which remains faithful to the tempo and scales of the original, while the songs remain with English lyrics but clearly the great singer’s voices of our local company.

With Alexander Hamilton the musical, the Society continues its tradition of providing audiences with unforgettable theatrical experiences, blending history and music in an engaging union. Through the story of the founder of the United States, the musical offers a fascinating exploration of politics, love, ambition and rivalry.












