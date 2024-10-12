Alex Salmond, the former Scottish First Minister, has died after a struggle with illness

After the July 4, 2024, election, Labor returns to government after 14 years under the moderate leadership of Starmer, who exults: “We did it!” Born in 1962, the lawyer who grew up in wealthy Surrey is the first working-class party leader since Thatcher. He was elected to Parliament 9 years ago, and for 4 years led the centre-left party which he transformed by shelving the radical phase of Corbynism. Since he is not very charismatic, his “ordinary” profile is appreciated by many
Keir Stamer is the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
- The race for 10 Downing Street is over: after 14 years, Labor has won the vote. Their leader Keir Starmer Commissioned by King Charles III to form the new government: became Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Here is his story
Keir Starmer, his story
- Starmer has led the Labor Party ever since April 4, 2020 He leads the Labor Party, which a few months earlier had been defeated in the early vote between the “hawks”: Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson. He was elected in the first round with 56%, defeating his rivals Lisa Nadi and Rebecca Long-Bailey
Studies and work as a lawyer
- Keir Starmer, the son of a nurse and an instrument maker, was born in London on September 2, 1962. His parents chose the name in honor of Keir Hardie, founder In 1906 for the Labor Party. He grew up in Oxted, Surrey, where he attended Reigate Grammar School, then studied law at the University of Leeds and St Edmund’s Hall, Oxford. After graduating, he began his professional career in 1987 Legal profession Come lawyer Specializing in human rights. In 2002 he applied to the QC (Privy Council)
