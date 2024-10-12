Alex Salmond, the former Scottish First Minister, has died after a struggle with illness

After the July 4, 2024, election, Labor returns to government after 14 years under the moderate leadership of Starmer, who exults: “We did it!” Born in 1962, the lawyer who grew up in wealthy Surrey is the first working-class party leader since Thatcher. He was elected to Parliament 9 years ago, and for 4 years led the centre-left party which he transformed by shelving the radical phase of Corbynism. Since he is not very charismatic, his “ordinary” profile is appreciated by many