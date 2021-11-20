“Alex Bailey” digs his own grave” / “Sulley sows discord”

The Marquis of Aragon She intervened in audiovisual communication and as a guest during yesterday’s episode of “GF Vip Party”, which was broadcast on Mediaset Infinity and moderated by Julia Salemi and Gaia Zorzi. The former Big Brother Vip 3 competitor started by remembering how this edition of reality who participated in it was “The most amazing and quality ever. There were people of great depth and quality. Everyone writes it to me, even the critics, while this year we are in the swamp of Styjian … “.

Adored with elegance, GF Vip / Marchesa d’Aragona: “Soleil rises painful and sloppy”

Later, Marchesa reminded all viewers of the date in our columns: “is reading “Love with Elegance” on ilsussidario.net. It’s my first psycho-social-anthropological column and it’s very innovative. In this analysis, I go straight into the folds of the human soul, and see everything that happens in this world between reality and reality, between misery and nobility, in a completely new key, where I will finish next year 30 years of journalism “. About the current tenants of the house he said: “I don’t know Gianmaria, Sophie and Manuel, I know all the others. I really appreciate Aldo Montano, with whom I shared a very interesting working experience under the management of Simona Ventura. She is a person of great depth, full of honor and respect and has a wonderful and touching relationship with Manuel. I also love the latter, Francesca Cipriani and Giocas Casella.

Elegance admirer, GF Vip / Marchesa d’Aragona: “Alex, Soleil, Delia? Trash…”

Marchesa Dragona: “Alex Bailey, Triple Horror in the Cube”

Continuing her speech before the GF Vip Party, the Marquis of Aragon revealed it “I loved it too Alex Bailey: I know him very well, he is a wonderful person. However, at a certain point, a crazy variable changed him: Maybe someone told him that by making such a bad deal he was going to win. Instead, they row against the current. Triple cube horror with antennas and ringing bells, he’s digging his own grave. His agent agrees, too, and he’s worried. I don’t know why he’s doing this miserable mummering of himself.”.

Elegance admirer, GF Vip / Marchesa d’Aragona: “Alex Belli knows no shame”

In general, in the Bailly-Delia-Soleil case, “I point out great inconsistencies and there’s no shortage of competitors’ sheer ego. Delia has a self-proclaimed tiger, Sully has a self-appointed lioness. I’ve never seen neither lionesses nor leopards, I’ve only seen a great desire for it Delia to enter the house as a competitor. However, I encountered Sulei with a shield, helmet, and spear, but after a couple of minutes she said that Sulli was a beautiful woman… Really mental mess things that the butler had taken from me! Sully sows discord, he ruins all ruin, worse than Mons. Why is it VIP? There is no reason. And anyway, even Katia Ricciarelli has a gigantic ego.”.

