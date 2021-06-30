Alessia Marcuzzi as former Simone Inzaghi, 25 years later revives Mediaset: Details

2021 Made of Farewell and Farewell Reboot Alicia Marcuse and Simon Inzaghi. The host and coach lived a heated love story that took their son, Tommaso, into their lives. The love disappeared, leaving room for good and the two found joy with other guys, but they remained in excellent relationships and still are. 2021 was the year of painful choices. Simon started leaving Lazio after 22 years and greeting everyone with a long message. Alicia imitated him who after 25 years preferred to leave Mediaset Announce it through a social post Very long. The team and TV that launched them lose two ultimate heroes who will seek their way elsewhere. Inzaghi chose the Inter seat, waiting to know Marcuse’s fate.

