Alessandra Valerie Manera, songwriter of Cristina Davina, has died

Alessandra Valerie Manerawho has been signing songs for years Christina Davinaauthor among others of the famous anime theme song Cat’s eyesHe died on Thursday, June 20, in Rapallo (Genoa), at the age of 67. The daughter of industrialist Mario Valerie Manera and Maria Vittoria Gaggia, she was in charge of children’s programming on the Mediaset Group networks from 1980 to 2001. During her career, she wrote hundreds of lyrics for cartoon tunes and children’s songs, including Charming cream H Doremi is magicalAnd he edited popular programs such as Boom boom boom H bye bye.

“I think I had the most luck anyone could have, and by magic I found myself sitting at a desk as head of the children’s division at Mediaset,” she said in an interview. Valery Manera also wrote lyrics for some of the band’s songs Zekino goldbut above all She is best known for composing the most famous songs of Christina Davina, with whom she began collaborating in the 1980s. Valerie Manera was also creator and co-producer of the television series starring D’Avena.