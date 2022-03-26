Alda D’Eusanio makes shocking comments on RAI

After a long absence from the small screen, Alda D’Eusanio returns to television and candidly tells about what her past was like in rai.

D’EusanioDuring an interview, he talked about his difficult background on TV.

Alda D’Eusanio and her difficult past in Rai

Alda D’Eusanio’s participation in Big Brother Vip was fatal. When she was a contestant on said reality show, the reporter gave some Heavy hints about Laura Businireferring to the fact that her husband, Paulo Cartahit her This cost her first disqualification then one complaint: The singer sued her for the image and moral damage. since then, D’Eusanio can no longer appear on TV.

Today, the woman is about to make her stage debut with the show Pumpkin boyAnd just to promote it she was a guest on Cusano Italia Tv, live on morning with us. On the occasion of this interview, a Diosanio As he mentioned his own Tricky TV wallpaper:

I have to be very honest: Memories of my TV past are very stressful. because I made a lot of software and they all took it. I took them to success and then took them off. Because my success was born after Tangentopoli, my husband died, he was dead betinoAnd the Mochioli And all my friends. My success was born in the year 95 when I got pregnant and drove Italy Livewhich is today live the lifeThen in 2000-2001 when I was driving in your placeAnd the I start with you again. And the In all of these cases, they took these programs from me.

He added: