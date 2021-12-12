December 12, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Alan Wake 2 will be a true horror game and the most graphically advanced Remedy game - Nerd4.life

Alan Wake 2 will be a true horror game and the most graphically advanced Remedy game – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax December 12, 2021 2 min read

Alan Wake 2 It was finally announced and clearly presented by Remedy Entertainment at The Game Awards 2021, and the Finnish team added that real horror And the game with More advanced graphics The team never did.

Given that Remedy is also known for the graphics quality of its games, this last statement is especially valuable, as it means that we can expect great things from Alan Wake 2 from a technical point of view.


Alan Wake 2, scene from the trailer

We saw the trailer for The Game Awards yesterday with the release period, but in the quick edit of scenes it’s still hard to get an idea of ​​the actual game.

The atmosphere is really clear, and seems to remember with precision one great one from the first Alan Wake, but in this case it could all be a bit more disturbing and dark, considering that Remedy wants to explore the entire horror genre, even compared to the first chapter that he was leaning more To psychological thriller, outside the strict horror stages.

In a new interview with IGN, Sam Lake Remedy reported that the team is using its Northlight engine to develop Alan Wake 2: “For this kind of experience where atmosphere and style are more important than ever, we think it’s important to use the Northlight we know so well and therefore know how to make the most of it to focus on some things and pay others.”

Lake also reported that Remedy plans to go even further in horror: “This Date Horror has psychological aspects and investigates a deep and multi-layered mystery. And yes, it would be intimidating, but it all works really well with the gameplay.”

See also  Check out the first images for Windows 11 Pro! (updated)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“The development is in shambles, many fans will be disappointed,” according to an insider

December 12, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Here the Star of Bethlehem is visible even with the naked eye! Details »ILMETEO.it

December 11, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

1600 Primogem free as a gift from miHoYo, here’s how to get it – Nerd4.life

December 11, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

France sells three frigates to Greece, and tension between Paris and Washington increases

December 12, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Today Clear, Monday 13 Clear, Tuesday 14 Partly cloudy ILMETEO.it

December 12, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

They return to their workplace after layoff but can no longer find the company

December 12, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Animals that make us laugh: Here are the pictures of the year

December 12, 2021 Lorelei Reese