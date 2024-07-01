Alan Wake 2: The Lake House, the second expansion, has an official release month announced by Remedy

Alan Wake 2 It continues to grow and will do so again this fall with him The second expansion is titled The Lake House And now with A Official release month It was announced by Remedy, along with some vague details about its history.

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House will be available on October 2024the same month that physical versions of Alan Wake 2 will also be available, although there is no specific date yet, the fact that Physical releases are scheduled for October 22nd. That this includes both expansions suggests that The Lake House is expected before or on the same day.

However, there is now a more precise time window to place this second part of the history that forms the strange picture of Alan Wake 2’s story, which actually expanded last month with the arrival of Night Springs, the first expansion bringing with it three new stories with many heroes.