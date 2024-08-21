Alain Delon’s funeral on Saturday in private at his home – News

Alain Delon’s funeral will take place on Saturday, August 24, at his home. This is reported by French media, such as Bfmtv. The actor, who died last Sunday, and who did not want a public ceremony in his honor, will be buried around 5 p.m. with his 35 dogs in a chapel he built himself about twenty years ago near his home in Duchy, where he lived for 50 years.

The funeral, which will be held in a limited manner, will be celebrated by Monsignor Jean-Michel Di Falco, former bishop of Gabes who has known Delon, a faithful “for a long time”, and will be attended by his three children, Anthony, Anouchka and Alain Fabien. And about forty people. However, the controversial caretaker Hiromi Roulin, who was expelled from the estate last year due to disagreements with the actor’s family, who accused her of having defrauded an incompetent person, especially after the onset of the serious illness that struck her, should not be a star.

Bfm-tv also reported that Rolene still hopes to participate and has asked some intermediaries to convince her children, even if she has not received a response at the moment. Some people close to Delon’s three children confirmed that the woman is not wanted.

Reproduction © Copyright ANSA